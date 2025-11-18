OPP Reminds Drivers They Must Stop For School Buses

The Central Region Headquarters of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding all motorists of the critical importance of stopping for school buses when their overhead red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, drivers must stop at least 20 metres away from a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing and stop arm activated. Failing to do so is not only illegal but puts children’s lives at risk. This applies to drivers approaching from both directions unless the roadway is divided by a median.

Penalties for failing to stop for a school bus include:

First offence: Fine of $400 to $2,000, six demerit points, and a significant increase in insurance premiums.

Subsequent offences: Fine of $1,000 to $4,000, six demerit points, and possible jail time up to six months.

Vehicle owners can also be charged if their vehicle is involved, even if they were not driving at the time.

Safety Tips for Drivers:

Stop when school bus lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended. It’s the law.

Stay alert in school zones and residential areas where children may be walking or biking.

Watch for children crossing roads and walking to school, especially during peak times (7-9 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.).

Put your phone away. Don’t drive distracted! Distractions can cost lives.

The OPP urges the public to report any incidents of vehicles failing to stop for school buses by calling 9-1-1 and providing the vehicle description, license plate number, location, and time of the incident. If reporting after-the-fact, members of the public can also contact the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

For more information on school bus safety, visit Ontario.ca/schoolbus