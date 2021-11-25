Province Invests In Muskoka Manufacturers To Boost Regional Economy

The Ontario government is supporting an investment of nearly $6 million by two Muskoka Region companies to help strengthen local manufacturing, create good jobs and attract investment. The province is investing nearly $843,000 in the manufacturing sector through the Regional Development Program, which will help create 18 new jobs.

“The Regional Development Program continues to support local manufacturers through targeted investments that allow businesses to create good, local jobs,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “These projects are making a significant impact in communities and economies in Muskoka and across Ontario by helping to secure the private-sector investment to create the conditions for long-term economic growth and job creation. We thank Icarus Aero and Embertech Industrial for contributing to our province’s dynamic and growing manufacturing sector.”

Icarus Aero (Icarus Aero Inc.) provides mission-specific (e.g., medical, rescue, military, policing, firefighting) and highly-customized engineering, certification, and manufacturing solutions for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft worldwide. They are investing $3.2 million to increase the size of their Gravenhurst facility by 9,000 sq. ft. and purchase new equipment, including CNC (computer numerical control) machines and routers, plasma cutters, and 3D aircraft scanning technology. With Ontario’s investment of $480,000 through the Regional Development Program, Icarus Aero will create 8 new jobs. The upgraded space and equipment will allow the company to increase productivity and expand into new global markets that require niche product design and manufacturing.

“We are extremely grateful and delighted to be accepted in this program with the EODF,” said Ryan Hader, Icarus Director and Owner. “This funding is invaluable to our goal of expanding our facilities which will allow us to bring highly specialized and valuable jobs that will benefit the people and families of Muskoka region for many years to come.”

Embertech Industrial (Embertech Industrial Inc.) is investing nearly $2.7 million to upgrade and expand their project facilities in Bracebridge, including installation of 3-phase power, which will help to increase productivity and production capacity. The company will also move forward with the commercialization of a new hydroelectric microturbine for use in private or commercial settings where a river or stream is available that can be harnessed for clean, renewable energy. With Ontario’s investment of $362,897 through the Regional Development Program, Embertech will create 10 new jobs. Through Embertech, today’s investment is also expected to impact more than 5 major suppliers in the region.

“Embertech’s diversity of projects and customers provides an exciting workplace for people to explore and develop themselves in the skilled trades,” said Tanya Neal, Embertech General Manager. “Our experience and specialization in clean energy development and maintenance, coupled with the right facility and tools, will greatly contribute and support important global environmental goals. Without the Regional Development Funding we are receiving, it could take years to eliminate the roadblocks we face in successfully contributing to the development of both of these important objectives. The growth of our facility, equipment, staffing, revenue and research and development is already occurring thanks to the initiation of this project, and we are very excited to see the impact this has on our community overall.”

“I am very excited to see these two businesses expanding and creating jobs in Muskoka and I am equally excited to see the Ontario government investing in them through the Eastern Ontario Development Fund,” said Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norman Miller. “These businesses will both create well paying, year round manufacturing jobs that will support families and, in turn, other local businesses and the community as a whole. I want to thank both Icarus Aero and Embertech Industrial for investing in Parry Sound-Muskoka.”

Ontario is investing more than $100 million through the Regional Development Program from 2019 to 2023 to support distinct regional priorities and challenges. The program provides cost-shared funding to businesses, municipalities and economic development organizations to help local communities attract investment, diversify their economies, and create jobs.