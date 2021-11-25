Gun And Drugs Found During A Traffic Stop In Tiny Township

Two men face several charges after a quantity of drugs and a gun were found during a traffic stop on the afternoon of November 24, 2021 at Boblyn Road in the Township of Tiny.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they attended a home in the area while investigating a separate call for service and on their arrival, a vehicle left the property.

An officer stopped the car and spoke with the driver, during the conversation, the officer observed evidence of drug use and discovered that the driver had a suspended drivers license.

The vehicle was searched and a large bag of cannabis, as well as substances believed to be oxycodone and cocaine were seized.

Police then located a handgun with ammunition in the car. The two occupants of the car were arrested and transported to detachment.

As a result of the investigation, Marlon Forrest, 26 years, of Mississauga and Gabriel Wright, 30 years of Brampton, face the following charges:

Possession or Property Obtained by Crime

2 counts – Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

2 counts – Carry Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition in a Careless Manner

2 counts – Breach of Firearms Regulations – transport and storage

Possession of Ammunition for a Dangerous Purpose

2 counts – Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was a Firearm

Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammo

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Opioid

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Additionally, Forrest faces two counts of Failure to Comply with a Court Order.

Both accused parties were held for a bail hearing on November 25, 2021 before the Ontario Court of Justice.

