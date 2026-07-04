Province Creating New Digital Licensing System To Make Fishing And Hunting Easier

To make it easier for anglers and hunters to purchase licences and tags, the Ontario government is creating a new licensing system, FishHuntON. Launching in early 2027, FishHuntON will provide residents with more convenient and flexible ways to access licensing services, including a new easy-to-use mobile app. The new system will operate alongside existing service channels, ensuring residents can continue to access licensing services that work best for them.

“Whether you’re a lifelong angler or casting a line for the very first time, our government is making it easier and more convenient to enjoy all that Ontario’s world-class fishing has to offer,” said Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources. “Our new FishHuntON platform will make accessing licences and tags easier than ever, so people can spend more time doing what they love and exploring the great outdoors.”

Launching in early 2027, FishHuntON will provide approximately 1.5 million anglers and hunters with new ways to conveniently keep track of fishing and hunting licences and tags. Highlights of the new licensing system include:

a free mobile app to purchase and renew fishing and hunting products

digital storage through the mobile app of licences and tags, which can be accessed with or without cellular service

the ability to submit proof of Ontario hunter accreditation documents digitally

an easier way to submit hunter reports

“Our government is delivering more modern services for those across our province,” said Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement. “FishHuntON will streamline access to Outdoors Cards, licences and tags while expanding convenient digital options, making it easier for anglers and hunters to access the services they need.”

Alongside these new features, FishHuntON will continue to deliver core services such as the sale of Ontario Outdoors Cards, licences, tags and big game draw applications online and in-person at private issuers and participating ServiceOntario locations.

Anglers and hunters are a vital part of Ontario’s resource-based economy, contributing an estimated $3.37 billion annually. Anglers fishing for free June 27 to July 5 must follow all conservation licence catch and size limits, respect fishing sanctuaries and obey all other fishing regulations.