Alan Doyle To Headline Lake Joe Live In Muskoka This August

Fundraiser aims to help 160 children with sight loss attend camp next

summer

Alan Doyle, acclaimed singer-songwriter and

founding member of Great Big Sea, will headline Lake Joe Live: Muskoka Kitchen Party

on August 15, bringing the spirit of the Maritimes to the shores of Lake Joseph.

Presented by IG Wealth Management Throssell Group, Lake Joe Live – an annual

fundraising event by the non-profit CNIB – will transform the CNIB Lake Joe camp into a

lively East Coast-inspired kitchen party featuring live music, exceptional food, and a

celebration of the impact of CNIB Lake Joe.

Guests will enjoy a high-energy performance by Doyle, along with a station-style

culinary experience from celebrated Canadian chef Ted Reader, known as the

“Godfather of the Grill.” The evening will also feature remarks from best-selling author,

content creator, and disability advocate Molly Burke.

This year’s event aims to raise $400,000, helping 160 children with sight loss enjoy a

week at CNIB Lake Joe next summer. Funds raised will help subsidize camp fees,

allowing participating families to pay just $250 for a week of camp that costs

approximately $2,500 to provide.

Celebrating 65 years of camp without barriers

This year’s event is especially meaningful as CNIB Lake Joe celebrates 65 years of

creating life-changing experiences for children, youth, and adults who are blind,

Deafblind, or have low vision.

Since opening in 1961, CNIB Lake Joe – a camp specially built for people who are blind – has welcomed generations of participants to Muskoka. In the fully accessible

environment of Lake Joe, campers can enjoy a traditional camp experience just like

anyone else, complete with rock climbing, sailing, swimming, arts and crafts, campfires,

and sports.

Lake Joe Live: Muskoka Kitchen Party is expected to welcome 400 guests from

Muskoka and across Ontario, and will feature live fundraising, storytelling, and

immersive experiences that bring the impact of CNIB Lake Joe to life. To purchase

tickets or learn more, visit cnib.ca/LakeJoeLive.

Event Details

Lake Joe Live: Muskoka Kitchen Party

Saturday, August 15, 2026

4 to 9 p.m.

CNIB Lake Joe

4 Joe Finley Way, MacTier, Ontario

Tickets are now available at cnib.ca/LakeJoeLive.

Fast Facts

• CNIB Lake Joe is celebrating 65 years in 2026

• Featured performer: Alan Doyle

• Featured speaker: Molly Burke

• Featured chef: Ted Reader

• Approximately 400 guests are expected to attend

• Fundraising goal: $400,000

• Impact goal: Help 160 children attend CNIB Lake Joe next summer