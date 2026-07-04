Ontario Investing More Than $1.2M In Economic Development And Community Projects In Wasauksing First Nation

Funding for two local businesses will protect good-paying jobs and restore community playground for families

The Ontario government is investing $1,215,861 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to help launch and expand two local businesses, as well as renew a community playground in Wasauksing First Nation. As part of the government’s plan to protect Ontario, the province is making strategic investments in northern communities to revitalize local infrastructure and support stronger, more resilient local economies.

“Establishing safe spaces for families and fostering growth for small businesses are essential in developing strong, resilient and self-reliant northern communities,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “Our government is proud to support these projects in Wasauksing First Nation that aim to boost the local economy and ensure recreational infrastructure is available and accessible to the community.”

The NOHFC is providing funding to the following projects:

$848,074 for Wasauksing Maple Products to broaden operations by renovating its processing facility, building a new kitchen and retail space, buying new equipment and investing in marketing and training.

$200,000 for Wasauksing First Nation to remove the playground structure outside of its community building and purchase and install new playground equipment, which includes a swing set, outdoor musical instruments and several play structures.

$167,787 for Migizi Gardens to obtain and install a compact, indoor garden system for growing plants without soil, providing enhanced food security through a new supply of affordable and healthy local produce that is available year-round.

“These investments reflect our government’s commitment to strengthening small businesses and community spaces in rural and northern Ontario,” said Graydon Smith, Member of Provincial Parliament for Parry Sound—Muskoka. “I’m proud to see the growth of Wasauksing Maple Products and the new Migizi Gardens business supported through this funding. It’s also exciting to see a new playground for children to enjoy. Thank you to Chief and Council, and to the entire Wasauksing administration, for their hard work to enhance the lives of residents.”

The Ontario government is prioritizing investments through the NOHFC that protect northern industries and jobs, mitigate the impacts of U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions and secure new opportunities for the long-term prosperity of northern Ontario. The renewed focus is boosting competitiveness and ensuring the North remains a leader in Ontario’s economy. This new direction is in addition to the province’s investment of an additional $30 million over three years, bringing the NOHFC’s annual budget to a total of $110 million. Together, these initiatives will benefit communities of all sizes, both rural and urban, including Indigenous communities.