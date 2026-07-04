Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Board Of Directors Honour Outstanding Staff With Annual Awards Of Excellence

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) celebrated the achievements of seven outstanding individuals and one exceptional team at its annual Board of Directors’ Awards of Excellence ceremony. These awards represent the organization’s highest honour, recognizing members of Team RVH who consistently demonstrate the values that guide the health centre’s work and help advance its purpose of making life better, with the care you need, close to home.

Rooted in RVH’s strategic plan, Vitally You, the awards highlight the people and teams who bring the organization’s values to life each day through acts of compassion and kindness, a commitment to collaboration, the courage to think differently, and a drive to continuously improve the experience of patients, care partners and colleagues. Whether at the bedside, behind the scenes, or supporting the broader community, their contributions help shape a culture where people feel valued, supported and inspired to do their best work.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend our congratulations to this year’s award recipients,” said RVH Board Chair Kimberly Matheson. “They demonstrate what is possible when talent, compassion and purpose come together. Through their everyday actions, they inspire those around them and strengthen our culture, all while helping ensure patients and care partners receive the very best care. We are deeply grateful for the impact they make across RVH.”

Recipients are selected by the Board through a peer nomination process. For 2026, there were 102 unique individual and team submissions, illustrating the depth of talent within the organization and a shared commitment to excellence that continues to move RVH forward.

The 2026 RVH Board of Directors’ Awards of Excellence winners are:

Team Up Award (Individual)

Natalie Baks – Patient Service Clerk, Oncology-Outpatient Clerical

Team Up Award (Team)

Regional Privacy Team

Be Kind Award

Andrea Bertram – Senior Medical Radiation Technologist (MRT), Interventional Radiology & Angiography/Interventional

Do Great Things Award

Emily House – Decision Support Consultant, Decision Support

Inspire Trust Award

Tammy Crews – Registered Practical Nurse, Medicine Treatment Clinic

Be Bold Award

Joy Greene – Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) Navigator, Oncology Administration

Excellence in Volunteering Award

Cyrille Couvrette – RVH Volunteer

Excellence in Care (Professional Staff) Award

Dr. Mark Lewis – Chief, Department of Anesthesia and Pain Medicine