Muskoka 100 People Who Care Donates $9420 To Enliven Cancer Care

Muskoka 100 People Who Cares is thanking the community after their first meeting of 2026 was a great success.

“On June 15, we were reminded exactly why Muskoka 100 People Who Care exists,” the group said. “Each presentation was powerful, heartfelt, and a moving reminder of the life-changing work happening right here in our community. There truly wasn’t a dry eye in the room.”

The three local charities that presented at the meeting were YWCA Muskoka, Carter’s Forever Rescue and Sanctuary, and Enliven Cancer Care.

The stories shared, the impact demonstrated, and the passion behind each organization made the voting process incredibly difficult. In fact, only three votes separated the winning charity from the others.

Enliven Cancer Care received the highest number of votes for the evening. The charity will receive a significant donation of $9420 to continue supporting individuals and families navigating their cancer journeys.

But the story doesn’t end there.

One of the founding members of Muskoka 100 People Who Care stepped forward and, together with her husband, offered to match donations for the two remaining charities through The Mochrie Family Foundation.

Because of their incredible kindness, both YWCA Muskoka and Carter’s Forever Rescue and Sanctuary will receive substantial donations to continue their important work throughout the community.

“What began as an evening of connection and learning became something even more meaningful,” the group said. “It became a powerful reminder of what happens when people come together with compassion, generosity, and a shared desire to make a difference.”