Bracebridge Man Charged With Dangerous Operation In Muskoka Lakes

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a Bracebridge man after he fled from police in Muskoka Lakes Township.

On July 3, 2026 at 5:45 p.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting general patrols in the area of Muskoka Road 118 near Pine Glen road in Muskoka Lakes Township and noticed some very concerning driving behaviour associated with an eastbound vehicle. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however the driver fled at a high rate of speed. In the interest of public safety and the safety of other road users, the officer disengaged and did not pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle was located a very short time later in Port Carling and a traffic stop was successfully conducted, police arrested and charged 19-year-old Carlson Rogers, of Bracebridge, ON with:

Dangerous Operation

Flight from Peace Officer

Stunt Driving

Fail to Display two plates

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on August 25, 2026 to answer to his charges.