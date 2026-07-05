Check Out This Epic List Of Food Trucks In Ontario’s Cottage Country

From fusion fantasies and smash burger supremacy, to dream poutine and classic chip stands, we’ve updated our fantastic food truck and pop-up list for 2026. Find all the cool cuisine as you enjoy an epic summer in The Great Canadian Wilderness just north of Toronto. Bon Appétit!
Almaguin Highlands
The Banger Emsdale
The Bear’s Den Magnetawan
Chalky’z Chip Truck Sprucedale
Curb Your Appetite Burk’s Falls
Katrine Chip Truck Katrine
Kearney Trailside Cookhouse Kearney
Piccadilly Billy Fish & Chips Sprucedale
Scoop-a-licius at Doe Lake Municipal Park Katrine
South River Chip Stand South River
Tast Italy Emsdale
Loring Restoule
Bud the Spud Restoule
Muskoka
Bangkok Thai Huntsville
Burger Boys on Main Gravenhurst
Creative Plate Eatery at Muskoka Brewery Bracebridge
Din’s Fresh Fries at Lake of Bays Garden Centre Dwight
Dos Bandidos Huntsville
El Gringo’s Cantina at Muskoka Beer Spa Torrance
Fox in the Henhouse at Canvas Brewery Huntsville
Frenchie’s Bakery Creperie at Deerhurst Resort Huntsville
Fry-R Truck Bracebridge
Gato Gato new location at Muskoka Wharf Gravenhurst
Halibut House Fish & Chip Truck Huntsville
Brews & Bites at Lake of Bays Brewery Baysville
Lookout Grill High Falls Bracebridge
Matt’s Half-Baked Food Co at Wolf Energy on Highway 400
Motorboat Cafe at Gordon Bay on Lake Muskoka Bracebridge
Muskoka’s Menu Bracebridge
Muskoka Street Eats at Deerhurst Resort Huntsville
My Neighbour’s Kitchen & Grill at Seasons in the Country Bracebridge
NidNoi Thai Food Bracebridge
On The Scene Port Sydney
Only Zoey’s Gravenhurst at Hale Muskoka
Pete’s Links Port Carling
Quiver by Baaman’s at Arrowhead Inn Huntsville
Rusty Rake Pizza at Sandhill Nursery Huntsville
Salted Sunday Port Carling
Scopa Pizza Bala
Shelby’s Chipwagon Gravenhurst
Smoke on the Water Huntsville
The Smokin’ Birds Bala
Tacos & Guac By The Lake Baysville
Taco Stop Huntsville
Tristan’s Tasty Eatz at Tally Ho Inn Huntsville
What the Truck Mactier
Yopa’s Grill Gravenhurst
Parry Sound & Area
Captain Sammy’s Fish & Chips Pointe au Baril
Gilly’s Express Take Out Carling Bay Marina
Fort Knox Island Grill Parry Sound
Fry on the Wall Shawanaga
Gran Mama C’s Slap Wagon Orrville
Johnny’s Curbside Grill Parry Sound
The Kart Parry Sound
The Lunch Box Britt
Scooby’s Great Eats McKellar
South Algonquin
Quin’s Burger at the East Gate Motel Whitney