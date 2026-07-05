Community Partners Raise Tipi To Support Healing, Learning And Connection

A sense of joy and anticipation was palpable on June 16th as a Tipi was raised in ceremony on West Parry Sound Health Centre and Lakeland Long Term Care’s grounds. A joint initiative between B’Saanibamaadsiwin Indigenous Mental Health – CMHA, the West Parry Sound Ontario Health Team, West Parry Sound Health Centre and Lakeland Long Term Care, the tipi represents a healing space made possible through partnership, shared commitment and community care.

Under an unexpectedly blue sky, long-term care residents, family members, and partners worked together to raise the poles and canvas in ceremony under the guidance of Tipi Knowledge Holders, Bud Jacobs and Norman Swanson. As the work progressed, it was clear that the hearts of many gathered were lifted as well. The day offered a meaningful opportunity for gathering, healing, and learning.

Partners extend sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed their knowledge, skills, time, and support. A special thank you is offered to Adams Bros Construction Ltd., who donated materials, and time. Their team completed the site preparation with care and skill.

The Tipi is a natural extension of Noojimowin Bimaadziwin Gamik – Indigenous Healing Room at West Parry Sound Health Centre. It is intended to serve as a welcoming seasonal space where Indigenous teachings, healing practices, education, reflection and community connections can take place.

Rooted in gratitude for the land, the Tipi provides a grounded place for residents, patients, staff, families, visitors and community members to connect with nature as part of their healing journeys. While the space exists in celebration and support of Indigenous traditions, it is intended to be inclusive and welcoming, creating opportunities for education, dialogue, healing and relationship-building among Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

The partners supporting these spaces recognize that they are not simply amenities. They are care spaces that support cultural, emotional, spiritual and community well-being. Staff, residents, patients and visitors will be invited to take part in activities that align with the purpose of the space, including sharing circles, cultural teachings and practices such as smudging, wellness and healing activities, educational workshops, community gatherings, reflection, Indigenous cultural programming and ceremonial activities led by recognized Knowledge Holders.

Those who use or visit the Tipi are asked to approach the space with respect, humility and openness to learning. When the space is needed for its truest purpose — healing, cultural support or community connection — all users are asked to honour and prioritize those needs.

Guests are encouraged to enter the space with respect for those gathered within it, an open mind, kindness, patience and an awareness that cultural teachings, healing activities or ceremonies may be taking place.

For questions, requests for support or to inquire about use of either of our healing spaces please contact:

Miryan Rutledge

Indigenous Navigator

West Parry Sound Health Centre

irutledge@wpshc.com

705-746-4540 ext. 2306