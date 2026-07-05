Charges Laid After Collision On Hwy. 11 In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a multi-vehicle collision on highway 11 between Lines 2 and 3 in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On July 5, 2026 at approximately 1:40 pm, officers from Orillia OPP were called to a multi-vehicle collision on highway 11, between Line 2 and Line 3 in the Township of Oro-Medonte. Officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP along with Ministry of Transportation arrived at the location.

A school bus and passenger vehicle were involved in the collision that left the highway shut down for several hours. Highway 11 was closed in both North and South directions and remained closed while crews worked tirelessly to clear the debris and repair the damaged sections of guardrail.

Motorists can expect the highway to be partially re-opened by 5:00pm while crews repair the guardrail.

Orillia OPP Officers completed their investigation and the drivers were charged accordingly.

The Orillia OPP would like to remind motorists to leave ample space while driving, should emergency breaking measures be needed and while driving through rural areas, always be aware of your surroundings and the potential of wildlife.

Members of Orillia OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information that may be helpful, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.