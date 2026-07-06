Explorers’ Edge Launches Regional Visitor Intelligence Program With Chambers And BIAs

Visitor exit surveys, geo-fencing, and grassroots B2B push notifications will help regional partners better understand and support the business of tourism

Explorers’ Edge is launching a regional Visitor Intelligence Program in partnership with Chambers of Commerce, BIAs, municipalities, and tourism partners across the region.

The program brings together three connected tools: visitor exit surveys, geo-fencing analysis, and a grassroots B2B push notification program. Together, these tools will help communities and businesses better understand visitor movement, spending, event impact, and local tourism opportunities beyond traditional web and social media analytics.

This work builds on recent regional research and industry learning, including a geo-fencing presentation delivered at the Explorers’ Edge Big Applause Awards. That presentation highlighted the importance of looking beyond clicks, impressions, and website traffic to better understand what visitors are doing once they arrive in the region.

“Website clicks and social media analytics are important, but they only tell part of the story,” said James Murphy, CEO of Explorers’ Edge. “This program is about better understanding the business of tourism: who is visiting, where they are coming from, how they move through our communities, and how tourism activity connects to real business opportunity.”

Visitor exit surveys will collect direct feedback from travellers while they are in the region or shortly after their visit, including where they came from, what motivated their trip, how long they stayed, what they did, and how their visit supported local spending.

Geo-fencing analysis will provide additional insight into visitor movement patterns using anonymized, aggregated, privacy-compliant, permission-based location data. Explorers’ Edge and its partners are not using this program to identify individual people. The goal is to understand broader visitor patterns and tourism trends in a responsible way that supports local decision-making while respecting personal privacy.

The push notification program is a fun, grassroots B2B initiative being developed with local Chambers and BIAs to help get timely, relevant visitor information directly into the hands of frontline employees, business owners, and tourism partners. Through short video clips delivered directly to participants’ phones, the program will share quick updates on events, visitor tips, local opportunities, transportation, seasonal reminders, and ways businesses can support a better visitor experience.

“This is not just a data project; it is a collaboration project,” added Murphy. “Our Chambers and BIAs are essential partners because they are directly connected to the businesses that make up the visitor economy. By working together, we can collect better information, share stronger insights, and help local operators make more informed decisions.”

The program will support regional priorities including visitor dispersion, event impact measurement, transportation planning, product development, seasonal demand analysis, and business support. Participating businesses and organizations will be encouraged to help distribute visitor exit survey materials through QR codes, rack cards, newsletters, front desks, event activations, digital channels, and direct visitor engagement.

Explorers’ Edge will share findings with participating partners as the program develops.