Muskoka Authors Association Presents The 13th Annual Tall Pine Tales

An inspiring celebration of local voices returns across Muskoka

Muskoka Authors Association is delighted to present the 13th Annual Tall Pine Tales, a beloved community series showcasing the rich and diverse literary talent of Muskoka. Spanning five engaging events throughout the summer and fall, Tall Pine Tales invites audiences to gather, listen, and be transported by the written word.

Conceived by the late Melody Richardson, this enduring series continues to honour her vision of nurturing and celebrating local writers—both emerging and established. Each event features a lively lineup of readers sharing works that range from historical fiction and heartfelt poetry to humorous memoirs, suspenseful short stories, and captivating novel excerpts.

These evenings are a reminder of the incredible creative spirit that lives right here in our communities. There is something truly special hearing a story from the author’s own voice.

This year’s series began at the Gravenhurst Public Library on May 27, with four more opportunities ahead for audiences to experience the magic of Tall Pine Tales. Here is the remaining schedule.

Baysville Branch, Lake of Bays Public Library – Wednesday, July 15, 7 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Gravenhurst Public Library – Saturday, August 22, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Huntsville Public Library- Tuesday, September 15, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Bala Community Centre – Monday, October 19, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Admission is by donation, with proceeds supporting the purchase of books and supplies for the host libraries. Refreshments will be served, making each gathering as welcoming as it is inspiring.

Whether you are a devoted reader, an aspiring writer, or simply someone who loves a good story, Tall Pine Tales offers an unforgettable way to connect with the creative heartbeat of Muskoka.

For more information and updates, visit the Muskoka Authors Association Facebook page or contact Bev Brewer at 647-515-4149.