Gravenhurst Home Building Centre Celebrates 25 Years As A Home Building Centre

A Gravenhurst business with deep roots in the community is celebrating a major milestone this week, and we’d love to invite you to join the celebration.

On Thursday, July 9, Gravenhurst Home Building Centre will celebrate 25 years as a Home Building Centre, while also recognizing more than 60 years of serving Gravenhurst and the Muskoka region. The celebration will begin on Thursday at 7:00 a.m. at the store.

Originally operating as Beaver Lumber, the business has been a trusted destination for homeowners, contractors and tradespeople through decades of growth and change. Today, the store is locally owned and operated by Dealer-Owner Robert Glecoff and his wife, Alison, who work alongside their team every day and have built the business around old-fashioned customer service and lasting relationships.

“We truly believe we are in the people business,” said Robert. “We still answer our phones, shake hands and know our customers by name. It’s about caring for people and building relationships that last.”

The anniversary is also an opportunity to recognize the Gravenhurst community, whose continued support has helped the business thrive for more than six decades. Customers are encouraged to stop by, say hello and share memories from the store’s long history of serving the community.

We hope you’ll join us in celebrating this special occasion.

We’re celebrating 25 years as the Home Building Centre in Gravenhurst, and we’re doing it BIG. Join us July 9th to 12th for MASSIVE savings on almost everything in the store, including decks, flooring, windows, plumbing, paint, tools, supplies, and everything you need for your home, cottage, bunkie, and more. Thursday, July 9th is Milwaukee Day. Friday, July 10th is DeWALT Day. And yes, some of the deals are so good, we’re literally not allowed to advertise them. Literally. This is our biggest event of the year. Maybe the century. Don’t miss it. July 9th to 12th at your Home Building Centre in Gravenhurst.

*This Article Is Sponsored By: Home Building Centre in Gravenhurst