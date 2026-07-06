OPP Laid Over 19,100 Charges During Canada Day Week

With increased traffic on the roads this past week, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were patrolling the roads, trails and waterways in our communities to help keep everyone safe.

During the week, according to preliminary data, the OPP laid over 19,133 traffic and marine charges, including:

8,603 speeding charges

1,454 seatbelt charges

412 impaired driving charges

311 stunt driving charges

243 distracted driving charges

49 helmet charges

11 marine safety equipment charges

Safety is everyone’s responsibility, whether you are on the roads, the trails or the waterways. By making responsible choices, we can help make our communities safer.

The OPP thanks all drivers and passengers who made safety a top priority through the Canada Day week. Together, we can continue to prevent avoidable tragedies on our roads and waterways this summer.