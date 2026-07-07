OPP Lay Several Marine Charges And Issue Warnings On Local Lakes

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Snowmobile, All-Terrain Vehicle and Vessel Enforcement (SAVE) Unit were active throughout the Canada Day holiday period, conducting marine patrols and enforcement. Alcohol related offences and consequences don’t cease to exist when you’re on the water.

From July 1 to July 5, 2026, OPP SAVE Unit officers conducted marine patrols on Fawn Lake, Gloucester Pool, Lake Muskoka, Lake Joseph, Redstone Lake, Haliburton Lake, and Georgian Bay, working alongside local OPP detachments to enhance boater safety and enforcement across Central Region waterways.

Marine enforcement results included:

39 charges laid

32 warnings issued

Marine-related charges included:

Failing to have a personal flotation device (PFD) or lifejacket – 11 counts

Open alcohol on a vessel – 14 counts

Operating a vessel with open alcohol – 4 counts

Towing a person without a spotter – 3 counts

Failing to transfer vessel registration to a new owner – 3 counts

Permitting a person under 16 years of age to operate a personal watercraft – 1 count

Failing to carry a Pleasure Craft Operator Card – 1 count

Safety equipment violation – 1 count

Failing to have a fire extinguisher – 1 count

During the five-day enforcement initiative, OPP SAVE officers stopped a vessel that was towing family members, including youth, without a designated spotter on board to monitor those being towed which is required by law. Further investigation revealed the operator had been consuming alcohol while operating the vessel and had open alcohol readily accessible on board. An Approved Screening Device (ASD) test was conducted, resulting in an “Alert” reading. As a result, the operator’s Ontario driver’s licence was suspended for seven days, and several charges were laid under the Canada Shipping Act (CSA) and the Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA).

Alcohol and boating do not mix. The consequences of operating a vessel while impaired are the same as those for impaired driving on Ontario highways and can result in criminal charges, licence suspensions, and other significant penalties. Your driver’s licence can be impacted whether you are operating a boat, vehicle, snowmobile, or ATV impaired.

Enforcement efforts will continue throughout the summer. Boaters are reminded that wearing a lifejacket, operating sober, carrying the required safety equipment, and ensuring all licences and vessel registration documents are up to date are essential steps in keeping Ontario’s waterways safe.

A lifejacket only works if you’re wearing it.

The OPP remains committed to enhancing marine safety through enforcement, education, and public awareness initiatives across Ontario’s waterways. Anyone who observes suspicious, impaired, aggressive or unsafe operation on Ontario roads or waterways is encouraged to contact police immediately. In an emergency, call 911.