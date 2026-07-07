Arrest Made After Knife Point Robbery In Penetanguishene

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Penetanguishene.

On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store on Main Street in Penetanguishene. It was reported that a male entered the store, displayed an edged weapon, and demanded money from an employee. Officers arrived on scene and the male was taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, Tyler Henderson, 30-years-old from Barrie, was charged with:

Robbery with a weapon

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP is committed to serving our province. If you witness a crime in progress or an emergency requiring immediate police, fire, or ambulance response, call 911. To report non-emergency incidents or provide information to police, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Reports can also be submitted online through the OPP Citizen Self Reporting system at opp.ca/reporting. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestoppers.com.