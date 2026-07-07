Almaguin Special Olympics Softball Team Representing Ontario At Nationals This August

After four years of hard work and dedication, the Almaguin Special Olympics Legion 405 Softball Club are set to represent Ontario at the National Summer Games next month.

The Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games, which are being held in Medicine Hat, Alberta from August 10-16, marks a huge milestone for many on the team as it will their first time taking a major trip.

“This will be my first time travelling this far,” said Jaxon Barton, who is one of the youngest athletes on the team. “It will also be my first time going on an airplane.”

The Summer Games will be Barton’s first Nationals, an event that he is excited to be attending with his team.

“I find it cool because we get to go to different places, win different medals, and make different friends.”

Barton said that his favourite parts of playing on the Almaguin team are the coaches and how the team is one big family.

For his mother, Danielle, seeing her son come out of his shell has been really special.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” she said. “His confidence has gone up a lot and he’s made lots of friends, which he struggled with before. They’ve taught him how to work like a team. They’re all just so great and it’s such a positive experience every time we go anywhere with them.”

Putting Special Olympics On The Map For Parry Sound

For Rori Brownley, it’s not just making new friends or playing a new sport that he loves about being on the Almaguin softball team, it’s also being able to bring awareness about Special Olympics to his hometown.

“In a way, I kind of put Special Olympics on the map for Parry Sound because I’m going to the National Games,” Brownley said. “Before I joined Special Olympics, they didn’t really know Parry Sound other than Bobby Orr.”

Before joining the Almaguin team, Brownley had played baseball, bowling, snowshoeing, and even competed in track and field in Parry Sound. He joined the Almaguin softball team one week after the 2018 Summer Games, meaning this will be his first trip to Nationals.

“It’s exciting that I get to go to Medicine Hat with these guys,” Brownley said. “It’ll be my first National Games in any sport that I’ve competed in, and it will be my first time on a plane which will be fun.”

Brownley, who is currently the only Special Olympics athlete from Parry Sound, said that while he gets some support from his hometown community, he hopes one day it can be more.

“I’m so glad for the support of the new community I’m with right now because they do a lot of fundraising,” Brownley said. “In Parry Sound, it’s kind of hard to do stuff like that. There’s always support from my teammates, friends and family, but I hope one day my community will be there for me like that too.”

Brownley said that playing in Almaguin has taught him a lot, and that he has been able to form lifelong friendships with both his teammates and his coaches.

A Story Of Never Giving Up

While this won’t be the first National Games for Clarista Ardiel, who brought home two gold medals in Athletics at the 2018 Summer Games, this will be the first time she has gone for a team sport.

“I’ve always had a love for sports, and being part of Special Olympics has given me the chance to truly shine over the years,” Ardiel said. “I’ve been able to build confidence, develop skills, and form meaningful relationships through my involvement.”

But Covid wasn’t good for Ardiel. Like many others, her mental health suffered during the strict isolation periods. This caused her to go back into her shell, something that she has since worked hard to once again come out of.

“Playing softball was what brought her back out of her shell,” said Christa Ardiel, Clarista’s mother. “We started to see her smile again, and she’s shown incredible resilience and determination in finding her way back into sports which she loves so much.”

Christa said that being able to see her daughter smile again, even when battling through health issues, has been truly special.

“As a parent, it’s been amazing to watch Clarista grow not just as an athlete, but as a person. Being selected to represent Almaguin Highlands at the National Games in Medicine Hat is a very proud moment for our family.”

Ardiel said that her hope is to be able to once again stand on the podium at the National Games, only this time with her team rather than alone.

Every Team Needs A Group Of Amazing Coaches

What really helped bring Ardiel out of her shell was her coaches. Her mother said that it is because of the wonderful group of volunteers that the team has been able to do what they have.

“Clarista absolutely adores all of her coaches. They are so kind and generous, volunteering their time and their energy to support our team.”

Fraser Pauley, who is one of the coaches for the Almaguin softball team, says that the work that goes into running the team is well worth it.

“The time and effort, the training that we have to take, the courses we have to take, it’s all just a drop in the bucket compared to the amount of payback you get from just seeing them smile and feel like life is normal for them.” Pauley said.

Pauley said that being able to help normalize the worlds of his athletes is what makes his work with the team so meaningful.

“They get the chance to normalize their world, feel like a place of belonging. You know, something that they wouldn’t have if it weren’t for Special Olympics.” he said. “You see them dancing, laughing and carrying on. It just becomes their world, a safe place at that moment in time.”

Pauley said that for many on the team, being able to compete at the National Games is their version of winning the Stanley Cup or the World Series.

“It’s a big thing for them. Representing Ontario at Nationals is a big honour, and for many it will be their first time away from home for this long. The independence that they gain from that, that they garner from that, you can’t replicate that.”

Pauley said that while they are a team, to everyone involved with the Almaguin softball team they feel more like a family. His challenge for everyone – to come witness the joy that the family atmosphere brings.

“Anytime you see anything we’re doing, just come out and get an opportunity to witness the athletes in their environment. It’s very cool.”

Anyone who would like to have the opportunity to meet the Almaguin softball team and watch them play before Nationals can come out to their game tonight (July 7). The game starts at 6:30pm, with an autograph session being held beforehand at 6:15pm. The game will be taking place at the Sundridge Ball Park, which is located at 14 Albert St N, Sundridge.