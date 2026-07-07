Funding Boost Of $425K Will Protect Forestry Workers In Huntsville

The Ontario government is investing an additional $425,000 through the Forest Biomass Program to help Daiken North America accelerate production of its new laminated board. This investment will help get a first-of-its-kind wood panel product to market faster, boosting productivity and protecting good-paying local jobs. As part of its plan to protect Ontario, the government is making strategic investments to help forest sector businesses adapt, compete and grow to stay resilient in the face of U.S. tariffs.

Today’s announcement builds on the government’s recent investment of $10 million to support Daiken’s $70 million plan to upgrade its laminated board production line at its manufacturing facility in Huntsville. The facility is set to begin manufacturing this summer, creating 10 new good-paying jobs and protecting 128 existing positions.

“With this investment in Daiken, our government is positioning Ontario’s forest sector as a global hub of investment and innovation,” said Kevin Holland, Associate Minister of Forestry and Forest Products. “Guided by our roadmap for the industry, we’re building international partnerships to deliver cutting-edge forest products to people and businesses at home and around the world.”

The modernized facility has been equipped to manufacture a new type of wood panel used in flooring, recreational vehicles and modular housing. This made-in-Ontario forest product is the first of its kind in the world, offering a higher-performance, lower-cost alternative to imported material. It will be made available to domestic and international markets, enhancing Ontario’s reputation as a world-recognized manufacturer of innovative and sustainably-sourced wood products. The $425,000 in additional funding will help Daiken scale up production on the new manufacturing line, supporting the company’s continued growth into new markets.

Ontario’s investments in Daiken are advancing the Roadmap to Protecting Ontario’s Forest Sector, the government’s long-term plan to Defend, Adapt and Grow the province’s cornerstone industry. Modernizing and scaling-up the company’s operations will reinforce regional supply chains and establish a new market for 100,000 cubic metres of underutilized wood, adding business demand for harvesting, hauling and trucking.

By equipping Ontario to manufacture a low-cost, high-performance alternative to imported goods, the government is reinforcing the province’s reputation as a G7 leader in forest sector manufacturing and building the competitive advantage of Ontario-made forest products in domestic and international markets.

Guided by the Roadmap to Protecting Ontario’s Forest Sector, the government will continue to make strategic investments that accelerate productivity, advance innovative manufacturing, strengthen markets for Ontario wood and attract international investments that position the province to compete and thrive in the global forest product economy.