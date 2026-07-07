Two Charged After Smash-And-Grab Robbery In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two individuals with Robbery and other Criminal Offences after a mid-day call for service.

On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, just before 11 am, members from the Orillia OPP responded to a call for service of a robbery in progress at a local business on Front Street North, near Neywash Street, (Shoppers Drug Mart) in the City of Orillia. It was reported that two individuals had attended the store with hammers, stole property, and then left in a vehicle. Officers located and stopped the suspect vehicle on Highway 11 Southbound in Oro-Medonte, taking two people into custody and recovering the outstanding property.

As a result of the investigation, Abdel RAMADAN, 22-years old from Mississauga, and Makram Bani Ata, 21-years-old from Mississauga, have both been charged with:

· Robbery with theft

· Disguise with intent

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Makram Bani Ata, is facing an additional charge:

· Assault with a weapon.

Both parties have been held in custody to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday, July 8, 2026 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.

No injuries were reported. The business has been closed for a period of time to allow for officers to process the crime scene.