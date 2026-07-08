!6-Year-Old Youth Charged With Impaired Driving In North Bay

A youth from North Bay is facing impaired driving charges following a traffic stop on Highway 63.

On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the North Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting patrols on Highway 63 in North Bay when an officer located a vehicle in the eastbound ditch.

While speaking with the driver, the officer observed signs consistent with alcohol impairment. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested and transported to the North Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old from North Bay has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay at a later date.

In addition to the charges, the driver was also issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.