OPP Find Impaired Driver At Samuel De Champlain Provincial Park

A Port Colborne resident is facing a drug-impaired driving charge following an investigation at Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park.

On Monday, July 6, 2026, at approximately 11:20 a.m., the North Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a vehicle parked at a campsite within Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park without a valid camping permit.

Officers located the vehicle and found the driver asleep in the driver’s seat. After speaking with the driver, the officer observed signs consistent with drug impairment. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested and transported to the North Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

Tomas Pimentel, 33 years of age from Port Colborne, has been charged with Operation while impaired – drug.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on August 4, 2026. The driver was also issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.