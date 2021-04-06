Prohibited Driver On An ATV Charged With Impaired Driving

The West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol (April 3, 2021 at 8:45 pm) in Parry Sound when they observed a possible impaired driver operating an ATV.

Police stopped the vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. .

The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Stephan Chisholm, 33 years-of-age of Parry Sound was charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on May 6, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

This charge marks the 21st driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.