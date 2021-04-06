Charges Laid After Assault With A Weapon In Parry Sound

On April 1, 2021 the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a complaint of assault involving a weapon on Forest Street in Parry Sound. With the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP K9 and a member of the Anishinabek Police Service a warrant was executed.
As a result of the investigation, Adam McGowan, 31 years-of-age of Parry Sound, was arrested and charged with:
- Assault with a weapon
- Assault cause bodily harm
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose,
- Discharge air gun or pistol with intent
- Fail to comply with probation order
The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 9, 2021 in Parry Sound.