Charges Laid After Assault With A Weapon In Parry Sound

On April 1, 2021 the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a complaint of assault involving a weapon on Forest Street in Parry Sound. With the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP K9 and a member of the Anishinabek Police Service a warrant was executed.

As a result of the investigation, Adam McGowan, 31 years-of-age of Parry Sound, was arrested and charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Assault cause bodily harm

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose,

Discharge air gun or pistol with intent

Fail to comply with probation order

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 9, 2021 in Parry Sound.