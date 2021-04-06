Female Struck By Vehicle In Orillia Parking Lot

The Orillia OPP is investigating an incident in which a female was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in the City of Orillia.

On April 1, 2021, shortly after 11 p.m., emergency services were called to a Murphy Road parking lot in which it was reported that a female had been discovered injured after being hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle was located against a nearby business, unattended. The 47-year-old female, from Adjala-Tosorontio Township, was transported by ambulance to hospital with possible life altering injuries, then airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto hospital.

OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) members attended the scene to assist with the investigation. Though initial investigation suggests that this incident was caused by misfortune, investigators are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the event, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.