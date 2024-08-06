Prepare For Traffic Disruptions And Road Closures During Boots And Hearts Music Festival

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising of anticipated traffic disruptions and road closures in the area surrounding Burl’s Creek in the Township of Oro-Medonte during the Boots and Hearts Music Festival. Delays can be expected to start in the afternoon on Wednesday August 7, 2024 to Monday August 12, 2024.

Throughout the event, heavy traffic resulting in delays and temporary road closures should be expected in the area, including Highway 11, Line 7 South, Line 8 South, Line 9 South and Ridge Road East and West (see map). Motorists in the area are advised to follow temporary electronic signage placed along local roadways, watch for pedestrians and exercise patience.

If you’re attending the event, please view parking and travel information at https://bootsandhearts.com/gettinghere/. A designated pick-up and drop-off area, including UBER and other rideshare, is accessible via Line 7 South. Single-day parking is to be accessed via Line 9 South.

\Traffic updates will be shared on OPP Central Region socials: X @OPP_CR, Facebook @OPPCentralRegion and Instagram @opp_cr.