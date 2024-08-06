Township Of Tiny Sees 1,800 Attendees At Annual Community BBQ

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, Perkinsfield Park was packed with approximately 1,800 community members that attended the Township of Tiny’s Community BBQ for a day of fun, food, and festivities. The event ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with free shuttles running throughout the event from the Township of Tiny Soccer Pitches and Lafontaine Park.

This year’s Community BBQ featured live music from Ariko and the Karla Crawford Band, a family fun zone filled with magical performances, inflatables, and the chance to experience what it’s like to be a firefighter, a disc golf station, a Rec Zone dedicated to showcasing our recreation programs and activities, a pollinator showcase, and the opportunity to discover unique finds at the vendor fair.

The theme for the 2024 Community BBQ was “A Tiny Place for All” which highlights the township’s commitment to being inclusive to all ages and abilities. The wide array of activities offered at the BBQ ensured that all of our attendees could participate in the fun.

The township would like to thank Enbridge Gas’ Community Events team for serving up burgers and hot dogs fresh off the grill, Midland Foodland for the juicy watermelon, and Ritchie’s Feeds ‘n Needs and Garden Centre for donating troughs for the drinks.

The Township of Tiny would also like to thank our community partners that offered crafts and activities, including Midland Public Library, Springwater Public Library, Severn Sound Environmental Association (SSEA), Awenda Provincial Park, Huronia Historical Parks, Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, and Wye Marsh!

“We had an incredible turnout for this year’s Community BBQ,” said Mayor David Evans. “We want to extend a sincere thank you to all of our sponsors, community partners, volunteers, and staff for making this event such a big success, and we also want to extend a thank you to the whole community that came out to celebrate with us. The Community BBQ event gets better and better each year – we can’t wait to welcome everyone back next summer”.

Relive the moments captured during the Community BBQ by viewing the photo album on the Township of Tiny’s Facebook page or by viewing the photos on their website at www.tiny.ca/photos.

For more information about future events and initiatives, visit www.tiny.ca/events.