Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree Sold At Home Depot Being Recalled

This recall involves the Home Decorators Collection 7.5 foot (2.3 metre) Grand Duchess Balsam Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 5000 Colour Changing Lights, sold only in Canada. The tree can be identified by the Canadian model number, article number and description listed in the table below.

The Christmas tree’s control panel or electrical cord plug may overheat, posing a burn or fire hazard.

As of November 21, 2023 the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

What you should do

Consumers should immediately unplug the recalled Christmas tree and return it to a local The Home Depot Canada store for a full refund.

For more information, consumers can contact Home Depot Canada by telephone at 1-800-628-0525, Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. EST.

Please note that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.

Health Canada would like to remind consumers to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product or any other consumer product or cosmetic by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

This recall is also posted on the OECD Global Portal on Product Recalls website. You can visit this site for more information on other international consumer product recalls.