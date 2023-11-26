Municipal Cemeteries Seasonal Closure

Residents and visitors are advised that Town Cemeteries closed for the duration of the winter season as of Wednesday, November 22, 2023. No interments or monument installations will take place during the seasonal closure.

During the seasonal closure access to the cemeteries is not maintained including driveway/road plowing and overall grounds maintenance. The public is advised that visiting the cemeteries during this time is permitted, however visitors should proceed with caution on the grounds.

The Town’s Cemetery By-law 2015-066 permits one (1) wreath or flower arrangement on any single lot to mark special occasions that take place after October 15th and before May 1st. These decorations must be removed within 30 days.

Should members of the public have any questions regarding the rules and regulations of the municipal cemeteries in Bracebridge, please visit: www.bracebridge.ca or contact staff in the Administration Branch of the Corporate Services Department at 705-645-5264.