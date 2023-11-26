Navigating The Festive Season: Holiday Work Party Dos And Don’ts

‘Tis the season! The highly anticipated holiday work party is right around the corner. It’s a time to get the company together, celebrate successes, and get into the Christmas spirit.

“As jolly as the season is, the possibility for something to go wrong is likely. Employees and employers alike can avoid some of the mishaps that could happen by taking the proper precautionary measures,” says Kiljon Shukullari HR Advice Manager at Peninsula Canada.

It’s important to remember that you can still have a good time at the holiday work party but be mindful of your behavior. Below are some dos and don’ts at a holiday work party.

Don’t drink excessively:

With an open bar, what could go wrong you may ask? A lot. Drinking heavily lowers your guard and can lead to unacceptable behavior that you don’t want at your holiday work party. According to a recent study, one-fifth of people have taken part in binge drinking at an office party.

Not only could an employee say something they shouldn’t, but their actions can also get them in big trouble.

Employers should be mindful that incidents of harassment tend to rise in situations where alcohol is readily available. To avoid any mishaps, it would be best to keep it at a two-drink maximum.

Do set clear guidelines for employees:

As much as everyone wants to let loose at the company holiday party, it’s important for employees to follow company guidelines while still having a good time. It’s important to remember that even though work parties are not in the office, these occasions are still considered a company event and professionalism must be maintained.

Don’t share everything on social media:

Who doesn’t like to share photos and videos from a fun night out on their social media? To protect the privacy of colleagues and the business, employers should have a social media policy in place stating that all staff must respect the privacy rights of their colleagues and uphold the company’s reputation online.

Do dress festive, yet professionally:

Embrace the holiday spirit by dressing in festive attire, but always ensure your outfit aligns with the company’s dress code. It’s important to remember that since this is a company event, company rules still apply.

Don’t get into controversial topics:

Avoid controversial or sensitive topics that may make some uncomfortable. Keep conversations light, positive, and fun by focusing on shared interests and accomplishments.

Do engage in different conversations:

This is a great opportunity to connect with colleagues from different departments. Engage in conversations that promote an open and welcoming environment.

It’s important to create a festive, inclusive, and safe holiday atmosphere for all employees. By adhering to these do’s and don’ts, employers can be sure that the holiday work part is an enjoyable and memorable experience for everyone.

