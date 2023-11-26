OPP Locate Several Wanted People Through Ongoing Investigations In North Simcoe

Officers of the Southern Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have made multiple arrests of local individuals connected to ongoing investigations in North Simcoe.

OPP officers attended an Ontario Street, Midland address in the early hours of November 24, 2023 in response to a disturbance call. During the investigation Erica Chynoweth 24 years of Midland was identified at the scene to be person involved in another ongoing investigation and was arrested on an outstanding warrant and held for a bail hearing. At detachment, the accused assaulted an OPP officer assisting in the investigation and was further charged criminally with Assault a Peace Officer and Fail to Comply with Probation Order remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing and later will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

On the morning of November 24, 2023, officers were dispatched to a downtown Midland business address after receiving a report of an individual on the property that was known to be wanted by the police. Officers located the suspect and made an arrest of Trevor Karson 34 years of Midland for an outstanding warrant as part of an ongoing investigation. The accused is being currently held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

An officer on patrol late in the afternoon of November 23, 2023, observed an individual on foot in the area of Elizabeth Street and Midland Avenue. Further investigation by the officer confirmed that Jason John Simpson Hann 44 years of Tiny Township was wanted as part of an ongoing investigation and was arrested on the warrant for failing to attend court and was held for a bail hearing. The accused will be appearing at a future date before the Ontario Court of Justice .

Jesse John Raymond Adair 32 years of Midland was arrested as part of an ongoing unlawfully at large investigation at approximately 9:39 am November 10, 2023, by OPP officers on patrol who observed the individual at a Midland Avenue, Midland restaurant. The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.