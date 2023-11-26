Five People Deceased After Collision On Hwy 60

Members of the Huntsville OPP and emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 60 near Hidden Valley Road in the Town of Huntsville, resulting in the death of five individuals.

Approximately 11:10 p.m. on November 25th 2023, Huntsville OPP received a call reporting a serious collision involving a westbound Mercedes SUV and an eastbound Ford SUV on Highway 60.

The Mercedes contained four individuals between the ages of 15 and 17 years of age from North York and Richmond Hill area.

All four were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was a 42-year-old female from Huntsville. She was transported to the Huntsville Memorial Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Highway 60 remained closed for several hours while police investigated, and members trained in collision reconstruction measured and documented the scene.

No further information to be released at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.