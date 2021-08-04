Portion Of Algonquin Park Maintaining A High Forest Fire Hazard

There were no new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast region by late Wednesday afternoon.

There are currently ten active fires in the region. All of these are being observed.The fire hazard is low to moderate in most areas located south of Montreal River Harbour and Temiskaming Shores in the Northeast Region, except for a portion of Algonquin Park which is maintaining a high hazard. The fire hazard is mostly moderate to high in areas located north of Montreal River Harbour and Temiskaming Shores this afternoon.

To see the fire hazard near you, check the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire



A Restricted Fire Zone that is in effect in most of Ontario’s Northwest Region includes a small portion of Wawa District in the Northeast Region.

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care. You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here. For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire or the map here.

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.

Fire numbers and online information