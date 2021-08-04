Canadians Are Letting Their Tastebuds Cross The Border For International Beer Day

Bars and restaurants across Canada are preparing for International Beer Day (IBD), taking place Friday, August 6th.

IBD was founded in 2007 and has been celebrated on the first Friday of August since. Its purpose is to discover and enjoy the beer brewed beyond our own borders, and also to acknowledge the people who make and serve it.

IBD is observed in more than 80 countries and often includes new or rare releases, all-day happy hours at participating establishments, special brewery tours and more.

Industry experts reaffirm the importance of supporting craft products and brewers. They note craft beer’s contribution to flavour innovation consumers desire, especially in markets where choices beyond top mainstream brands are limited.

“We want more people enjoying full-flavored, authentic quality craft beer from all over the world,” says Steve Parr, Export Development Program Manager of the Brewers Association. American and Canadian craft beers are not mutually exclusive; rather we see them as complementing each other. Variety is good for the beer drinker, and we’re good if they get it from domestics and/or imports.”

But, for Mr. Parr, the real winner is the beer consumer. “International Beer Day is a great day to try a new name you’ve never sipped before,” he said. “Who knows, perhaps a few more brewery tours will be added to everyone’s travel wish lists once borders open.”

SOURCE Branding and Buzzing Inc.