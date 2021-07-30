Popular Frozen Mangoes Recalled Due To Hepatitis A

Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
Recalled products
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Nature’s Touch
Mangoes
(frozen)
2Â kg
8Â 73668Â 00180Â 7
BestÂ Before
2022Â NOÂ 09
Compliments
Mango Mania
(frozen)
600Â g
0Â 55742Â 50430Â 9
BestÂ Before
2022Â NOÂ 10Â and
2022Â DEÂ 18
Irresistibles
Mango Chunks
(frozen)
600Â g
0Â 59749Â 87600Â 1
BestÂ Before
2022Â NOÂ 10
President’s Choice
Mango Chunks
(frozen)
600Â g
0Â 60383Â 99387Â 0
BestÂ Before
2022Â NOÂ 06Â and
2022Â NOÂ 10
