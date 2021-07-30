Popular Frozen Mangoes Recalled Due To Hepatitis A

Nature’s Touch Frozen Food Inc. is recalling various frozen mangoes from grocery stores due to possible Hepatitis A contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below. Recalled products Brand Product Size UPC Codes Nature’s Touch Mangoes

(frozen) 2Â kg 8Â 73668Â 00180Â 7 BestÂ Before

2022Â NOÂ 09 Compliments Mango Mania

(frozen) 600Â g 0Â 55742Â 50430Â 9 BestÂ Before

2022Â NOÂ 10Â and

2022Â DEÂ 18 Irresistibles Mango Chunks

(frozen) 600Â g 0Â 59749Â 87600Â 1 BestÂ Before

2022Â NOÂ 10 President’s Choice Mango Chunks

(frozen) 600Â g 0Â 60383Â 99387Â 0 BestÂ Before

2022Â NOÂ 06Â and

2022Â NOÂ 10 . This recall was triggered by findings during an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings. The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace. There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.