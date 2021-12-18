Police Investigate Dispute In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls from individuals involved in a dispute at an address on High Falls Road in Bracebridge, ON, on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. during which there was damage to property. Officers arrived and de-escalated the situation.

No charges have been laid at this time as the investigation continues with the assistance of the Muskoka Crime Unit. More information will be released as it becomes available and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or you may submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.