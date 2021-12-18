Citizens Stop Impaired Driver In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting general patrol on Manitoba Street near Mary Street in the town of Bracebridge, ON on Thursday, December 16, 2021 just before 10:00 p.m. when they were alerted by a group of citizens about a possibly impaired driver. The citizens were trying to stop the motorist from leaving when officers arrived.

Police arrested and charged 26 year-old Blair Laing of Muskoka Lakes Twp with Impaired Operation. His driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded.

He will appear in Bracebridge Court on February 9, 2022 to answer to his charges.