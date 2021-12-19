Murder Charge Laid In Midland Murder Case

Southern Georgian Bay OPP have laid charges in relation to a homicide investigation in Midland.

On December 16, 2021, at 10:20 p.m., OPP and Paramedics responded to a home on Galloway Boulevard.

Responding officers located a deceased adult male outside of the residence.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Forrester, 36 years of age.

Richard (Rick) Patrick, 65 years of age, of Midland, has been charged with Second Degree Murder,.

The accused has been remanded into custody.

The investigation is being conducted by the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) Unit, OPP Regional Support Team (RST) for Central Region, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

A post mortem examination will be conducted at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.

This case is subject to a court-ordered publication ban.