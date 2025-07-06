Playground Progress In Parry Sound: William Street Park Now Open, And Booth Street Park Replacement Begins!

Adventure Awaits:

Waubuno Beach: The grand opening was held on Friday June 27th! We welcome everyone to experience the new playground and its fantastic new features!

William Street Park: Now open! Enjoy this vibrant play area that brings community visions to life.

Cherry Street Park: Finishing touches are underway, enhancing the area for community engagement.

Booth Street Park: Closed Monday, July 7th, for its replacement as part of our ongoing transformation efforts.

The journey continues through to Mission Park, culminating in a grand finale at the Waterfront Trail.

Community Collaboration:

A huge thank you to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for their generous support in bringing about these incredible changes. We deeply value our community’s patience and enthusiasm, and we can’t wait to reveal these vibrant, rejuvenated play spaces. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to make Parry Sound an even more delightful place to live and play – one playground park at a time.

Exciting transformations are underway, Parry Sound! 💚