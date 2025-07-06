Get Your Tickets Now For The 2025 Power Of Giving Event

The Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation is thrilled to

announce that tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated 2025 Power of Giving

event, taking place on Saturday, September 13, 2025 at a stunning private property in

Tiny Township.

This year’s celebration, presented by Faris Team Real Estate Brokerage, promises an

unforgettable evening of live music by BLuSouL, gourmet cuisine by Feast Catering,

carefully curated cocktails from the Clam Digger Caesar Bar, and exclusive auction

experiences — all in support of local healthcare. Returning as the evening’s host is the

incomparable Layne, The Auctionista, whose high-energy, heart-driven style inspires

audiences to come together to make a difference.

The event will also mark the official launch of the Foundation’s $20-million We See You

capital campaign, aimed at transforming care for every patient who walks through

GBGH’s doors.

“Our Power of Giving event is more than a fundraiser — it’s a celebration of community,

compassion, and the incredible impact we can make together,” says Nicole Kraftscik,

CEO, GBGH Foundation. “This year, we’re excited to be back in person, with a goal to

raise more than $300,000 for essential hospital tools and technology, while celebrating

the incredible generosity that has been pledged for our We See You campaign.”

The highly anticipated, limited edition Gbay Bags will be returning, along with the Power

of Giving Online Auction, on Thursday, August 28.

Tickets to attend Power of Giving are $200 each and are expected to sell out quickly.

For more information, and to get tickets, visit GIVE2GBGH.ca or contact the Foundation

office (foundation@gbgh.on.ca or 705-526-4483).