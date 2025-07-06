Award-Winning, Internationally Renowned Speaker, Physician, Author And Educator Samara Zafar, Guest Speaker At Muskoka Authors Association

On Thursday, July 10, you are invited to be inspired by award-winning, internationally renowned speaker, physician, author and educator, Samra Zafar. Zafar will share her personal journey to publication and offer advice based on her new book, Unconditional, about blazing your own trail and building resilience in your life.

Zafar has been recognized among the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada, the Top 25 Most Inspirational Women in Canada, and the Top 25 Canadian Immigrants. Her book A Good Wife: Escaping the Life I Never Chose, based on her journey of escaping an abusive child marriage to pursue her freedom, sheds light on gender-based oppression, and was a national bestseller and a CBC Best Book. One of the youngest alumnae to serve as governor at the University of Toronto, she is currently on the board of the Women’s College Hospital Foundation and a celebrated ambassador for Plan International. She is also the founder and executive director of Brave Beginnings, a national charity that provides mentorship to women who have escaped abuse. Her work has impacted millions and has been extensively featured in national and global media. Samra Zafar’s speaking portfolio includes four successful TEDx Talks and many leading organizations around the world.

Location: Bracebridge United Church, 46 Dominion Street, Bracebridge, lower level. Enter by door on the southside driveway.

Time: 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm

Fee: MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

For more information and to register, Please email your contact information and etransfer payment to info@muskokaauthors.ca.

You can also reach out for more information, to David Bruce Patterson atdavidbrucepatterson.maa@gmail.com