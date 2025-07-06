OPP Seeking Assistance To Identify Midland Shoplifting Suspect

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect in a shoplifting incident from a Midland retail store.

Officers responded on June 25, 2025, to the report of the theft of over $2400 of store products from the Walmart store on Highway 12 Midland and after investigation along with store security, a photograph of the suspect was obtained. (See attached photograph)

Investigators and store security seek your assistance in identifying the suspect as these property crimes do have an effect all retail shoppers.