Pizza For Your Hospital

Domino’s Pizza in Bracebridge is supporting the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation with a tasty offer for customers.

Every second Tuesday, starting June 13th, Domino’s Pizza Bracebridge will be offering patrons two large pizzas with three toppings of your choice and a side of cheesy bread for only $30.99. Or, two medium pizzas with three toppings each and cheesy bread for just $25.99.

With every tasty order purchased, Domino’s Pizza Bracebridge will donate $5 to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation. General Manager, Anupreet Singh has agreed to run the promotion until the new South Muskoka hospital is built!