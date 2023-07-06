City Provides Grant Funding For Affordable Housing Initiative In Orillia

Mayor Don McIsaac presented a cheque to Raising the Roof at a special presentation on July 5 at the Orillia City Centre.

“Our Council recognizes that issues such as housing affordability have a significant impact in our community. We are taking action to address this, including hiring a housing coordinator, doubling our contribution to the affordable housing fund, and by providing financial assistance to help organizations like Raising the Roof increase the affordable housing supply in Orillia,” said Mayor Don McIsaac.

Raising the Roof Orillia is the first recipient to receive financial support under the City’s Affordable Housing Incentives Program, which is targeted to increase the supply of affordable housing units offered by non-profit and government organizations and is funded from the City’s Affordable Housing Reserve.

Raising the Roof received a grant in the amount of $129,250 to provide financial assistance for a portion of the purchase price of land at 25 Peter St. N. in Orillia and a portion of administrative fees associated with their development application. The existing post office building at 25 Peter St. N. is proposed to be redeveloped to house new residential units, including 24 affordable units, in addition to the post office, which will remain on the first floor.

“We would like to thank City Council and the Affordable Housing Committee for this generous grant. This development will add to Orillia’s affordable housing supply and, together with our partners, we will also provide support to residents,” said Adrian Dingle, Director of Housing Development for Raising the Roof Orillia.

The City established an Affordable Housing Reserve Fund and an associated policy in 2020 to provide financial assistance to eligible non-profit and government organizations willing to increase the supply of affordable housing in Orillia. As part of the eligibility, the organization must also be receiving funds from levels of government as partners in the provision of more affordable housing. For more information about available affordable housing grant opportunities, visit orillia.ca.