Muskoka Authors Association In Conjunction With Cottage Country Writers Presents Tall Pine Tales 2023

Muskoka Authors Association and Cottage Country Writers invites the community to the 10th Annual TALL PINE TALES, two exciting evenings of public readings featuring talented published and novice writers from Muskoka. The brainchild of Melody Richardson, the events continue to be planned and organized to keep alive her dream of supporting and promoting local writers. From historic fiction to poetry, humorous personal accounts to suspense-filled short stories and excerpts from novels, attendees will enjoy jam-packed evenings of entertainment. Refreshments will be served.

Entry is by donation with proceeds supporting the purchase of books and supplies for the host libraries.

This year’s events kick off at Baysville Public Library (10 University Street) on Wednesday, JULY 12, 7 pm with a selection of readings from eight writers and Mistress of Ceremonies, Author, Sheridan Rondeau.

Then on Saturday, AUGUST 12, at 11 am, novelist and poet, David Bruce Patterson will MC Part two of Tall Pine Tales 2023 at Bracebridge Public Library (94 Manitoba Street) with readings by eight different writers.

For more information and updates, contact Wendie Donabie at 705-646-3663.