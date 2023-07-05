Motorcyclist Injured After Collision On Muskoka Beach Road In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP are investigating a single motor vehicle collision on Muskoka Beach Road. near Suttaby Road in the Town of Gravenhurst.

On July 4th, 2023, shortly after 6 p.m., Bracebridge OPP, along with Gravenhurst Fire Department and Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to a motorcycle that had gone off the road into the ditch after failing to navigate a curve in the road.

The 71-year-old rider from Toronto was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Muskoka Beach Road was closed in both directions while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists completed their investigation and all lanes have since reopened.

In the past month Bracebridge OPP Detachment have investigated several serious motorcycle collisions and in 2022 there were 44 motorcyclists killed in collisions in OPP jurisdictions.

The OPP would like to remind motorcycle operators to ride to their own capabilities, as well as driving in a safe and defensive manner. Motorcyclists are more vulnerable than other drivers. They are tougher to see than other vehicles and with no occupant restraint safety equipment, they have virtually no protection in a crash.