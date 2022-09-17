PetSmart Invites Pet Parents To “Step Right Up” For Carnival-Themed Halloween

PetSmart Canada invites pet parents to step right up and make their beloved pets the star attraction this Halloween with a new carnival-themed collection featuring festive apparel, toys, and accessories. With new products, a social media contest and top safety and celebration tips, PetSmart Canada is the destination for pet parents and their dogs, cats, reptiles, aquatics and small animals to get into the spooky spirit of the season.

“At PetSmart, we are pet-obsessed when it comes to Halloween and will do anything for our pets to get into the spirit with us,” Kristin Shane, SVP Chief Merchandising Officer, said. “Not only are we offering costumes and treats for pet parents to spoil their furry — or scaly — family members, we’re creating unique experiences for the whole pet family to enjoy together throughout the Halloween season.”

New Items for Tricks and Treats

The PetSmart Halloween Costume Shop comes to life with new costumes, accessories, toys, treats and ball pits for pet families to enjoy together, including the Thrills and Chills™ Halloween Clown Ball Pit, with 75 balls included, the Thrills and Chills™ Carnival House Corrugated Hut and a variety of toys and costumes to bring out the inner ringleader, performer or carnival animal in any pet.

For when your pet chooses “treat” over “trick,” PetSmart is also offering delectable delights, including a honey-flavored Gourdgeous Cookie dog treat, a Creepy Cone treat for small pets and crunchy Boo Bars, featuring flavours of pumpkin and cinnamon.

No Scaredy Cats Necessary! Veterinarian Do’s and Don’ts for a Pet’s Best Halloween

Candy corn, chocolate and other sweet treats are perfectly fine for kids on Halloween, but pets should avoid most sweet human foods when it’s time for trick or treating, warns Dr. Lauren Adelman, DVM. She offers the following recommendations for a pet’s best Halloween, including how to get that perfect costumed photo:

Don’t: Share gum, mints, candy, and baked goods from the trick-or-treat bag with your pet. Xylitol, a sugar substitute found in these items, can cause dangerously low blood sugar and liver damage in dogs.

Share gum, mints, candy, and baked goods from the trick-or-treat bag with your pet. Xylitol, a sugar substitute found in these items, can cause dangerously low blood sugar and liver damage in dogs. Don’t: Allow your pet to sneak raisins or alcohol. While these two items are very different from each other, they are toxic and can cause kidney or respiratory failure.

Allow your pet to sneak raisins or alcohol. While these two items are very different from each other, they are toxic and can cause kidney or respiratory failure. Don’t: Keep candy wrappers, glow sticks, candles, and other decor away from a snout’s reach. The hot wax and flame of a candle can burn a pet and can cause gastrointestinal upset, from vomiting to bowel obstruction, if consumed.

Keep candy wrappers, glow sticks, candles, and other decor away from a snout’s reach. The hot wax and flame of a candle can burn a pet and can cause gastrointestinal upset, from vomiting to bowel obstruction, if consumed. Do: Use pet-safe treats, like Thrills and Chills Hallow-Scream Pops, to teach a pet basic command to stop them from jumping on trick-or-treaters or running toward the doorbell and even keep them away from unsafe items.

Use pet-safe treats, like Thrills and Chills Hallow-Scream Pops, to teach a pet basic command to stop them from jumping on trick-or-treaters or running toward the doorbell and even keep them away from unsafe items. Do: Get their attention using pet-safe treats to snap that pet-perfect Halloween photo.

Happy Haunting Costume Contest

Once pet parents shop the new carnival collection, they’re ready to create a memorable Halloween with their pet. PetSmart Canada is hosting a Happy Haunting Costume Contest on Instagram from Oct. 3-26. Three grand prize winners will be awarded a $500 PetSmart gift card and nine runners-up will be awarded a $250 PetSmart gift card!

Pet parents are encouraged to share photos or videos of their happy haunters in three categories: Best Boos, Your Little Monster and Spooky Scene. By following and tagging @PetSmartCanada on Instagram, including the hashtag #HappyHauntingContestCA, and the category-specific hashtag #BestBoos, #YourLittleMonster, or #SpookyScene, they’ll have a chance to win one grand prize per category for a $500 PetSmart gift card or one of nine runner’s up prizes for a $250 PetSmart gift card.

Judging takes place Oct. 27-28 and winners will be announced the week of Halloween.

For more information on Halloween at PetSmart, including ways to shop, visit petsmart.ca/featured-shops/Halloween.