Penny Oleksiak And Marie-Philip Poulin Team Up With Tim Hortons For This Year’s Smile Cookie Campaign

The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is back on Sept. 19 through Sept. 25 when 100 per cent of the proceeds from sales of Smile Cookies will support 665 charities and community groups across Canada.

Joining Team Timmies this year to help encourage Canadians to support charities in their local communities are two of Canada’s most decorated Olympians and World Champions, Penny Oleksiak and Marie-Philip Poulin .

“As someone who grew up with Tim Hortons and has enjoyed many Smile Cookies over the years, I’m so excited to be supporting this year’s campaign and encouraging Canadians to treat their family and friends to some delicious Smile Cookies while supporting an amazing cause in their community,” said Penny.

“I’m so excited to cheer on Tim Hortons restaurant owners, team members and volunteers and get involved myself to help sell as many Smile Cookies as possible to make a difference in so many communities,” said Marie-Philip.

“It’s just a cookie you think, how much of a difference could it make? Well, 100 per cent of Smile Cookie proceeds go right back into your neighbourhood. If every Canadian were to buy a Smile Cookie, that’s millions of cookies and millions of dollars to help support over 600 charities or community groups.”

The first Smile Cookie campaign was launched in 1996, originally raising funds for Hamilton Children’s Hospital. Since then, the annual charitable campaign has raised a total of more than $77 million for charities and organizations selected every year by Tim Hortons restaurant owners. Recipients include local hospitals, community care organizations, food banks and schools.

“At Tims, we’re incredibly proud of our annual Smile Cookie initiative that directly impacts each and every community in which we operate”, says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. “With the support of guests, restaurant owners, team members and volunteers across the country, we look forward to directly supporting hundreds of organizations in communities across the country.”

To participate in this year’s Smile Cookie campaign, visit your local Tim Hortons restaurant or place an order through the Tim Hortons mobile app for delivery.

For a full list of local charities and community groups benefiting from Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie campaign, visit http://www.timhortons.ca/smile-cookie . Guests can also share how they are supporting the annual campaign by using the hashtag #SmileCookie on social media.

SOURCE Tim Hortons