PetSmart Charities Expands Focus To Address Barriers To Affordable Veterinary Care For Pets In Canada

Millions of pets in Canada lack access to veterinary care, especially those in under-represented communities. As PetSmart Charities® of Canada — the nation’s top funder of animal welfare — marks a $25 million milestone in giving over 23 years, the Canadian charity is launching new grant opportunities to meet needs at both ends of the leash.

Ushering in a new year with an updated direction, PetSmart Charities of Canada is opening broader funding to help improve access to affordable veterinary care, alleviate pet food insecurity and support disaster response. Robust support for adoptions will continue to serve the more than 100,000 pets entering shelters each year.

“Today, we celebrate the significant impact we’ve made improving animal welfare, together with PetSmart customers, donors and partners,” said Aimee Gilbreath, president at PetSmart Charities of Canada. “The advances in public awareness around the ‘adopt, don’t shop’ movement helped millions of animals find loving homes. But we’re also beginning a new chapter, investing in the improved health and welfare of pets and the people caring for them. We’re forming new alliances in the human services sector to support the integration of serving pets alongside people in need. We believe people from all walks of life should enjoy the benefits of including a pet as part of the family. And when pet parents face crises, we know it’s in their best interests to address the needs of the entire family.”

To date, PetSmart Charities of Canada has:

Funded more than $25 million in grants to support adoption, co-lodging for people with pets experiencing homelessness and domestic violence, advanced veterinary education, spay/neuter services, disaster response and much more.

Helped more than 350,000 (or some 30,000 annually) animals find loving homes through in-store adoptions with local partners.

Supported more than 160 local animal welfare organization (AWO) partners.

